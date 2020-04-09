Scientists around the world are rushing to make a cure for the now rampant coronavirus, but until that cure is created, regulated, and distributed out the public many more people will unfortunately die. But what symptoms are leading to deaths?

A new study has been published online in the American Thoracic Society's American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine. The researchers behind the study examined the health records of 85 coronavirus patients who died in Wuhan, China. The scientists examined each of the patient's medical histories, level of exposure to the Coriolanus, coronavirus laboratory results, CT readings, and finally, the treatment each of the patients undertook while in hospital.

The researchers made some discoveries that could allow future healthcare workers to be able to pinpoint which coronavirus cases could result in fatalities, thus saving lives for future and current cases. The study's results indicate that the highest numbers of fatalities occurred in males over 50 years of age that also had other chronic diseases. The most common diseases that were found in males who died from coronavirus were hypertension, diabetes, and coronary heart disease.

The study also found which coronavirus symptoms lead to fatalities, and the most common symptoms found were; fever, shortness of breath, and fatigue. Other complications that were noted in patients who have died were respiratory failure, shock, acute respiratory distress syndrome, and cardiac arrhythmia.

These new discoveries could allow healthcare professionals to prioritize which patients get immediate treatment, and what kind of treatment is issued out. Hopefully, this newly established knowledge will save many lives in the coming weeks/months to come.

Important Coronavirus COVID-19 Information:

The human body fight: A video has been released showing exactly how the coronavirus kills you, more on that can be found here.

Protection - The Surgeon General has released a video showing you how to make a face covering in just 35 seconds, find out how here.

Coronavirus killing drugs: A drug has been found that can remove any trace of the coronavirus in just 48 hours, read more on that here.

Coronavirus symptoms - An important early warning sign for the coronavirus has been found, discover what it is here.

Prevention: A coronavirus expert has revealed why soap is better at preventing you from contracting the the disease than hand sanitizer, read why here.

Masks: A study has shown that masks aren't an effective way to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, here's why.