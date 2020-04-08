Here's why soap is better at killing coronavirus than hand sanitizer

A coronavirus expert has explained why soap is better than hand sanitizer for washing your hands

Since the coronavirus began, health officials around the world have all said one thing in common - wash your hands. But why, and what should you be washing them with, hand sanitizer, or soap?

Washing your hands cannot go understated, and especially in a time like this, everyone should be an effort to keep their hands as clean as possible. In the event of you having to leave your house, make sure you wash your hands once you return home, but what should you wash them with? Soap or hand sanitizer?

According to infectious disease expert Dr. Gregory Poland, director of the Mayo Clinic's Vaccine Research Group, who was asked the same question in a Q&A session, soap is better to wash your hands with versus hand sanitizer. Here's what he said, "Your hand has oils on it, and viruses stick to that oil. They have an electrostatic charge to them. But when you're washing with soap, soap has things that decrease surface tension in them so you are physically rubbing by friction and washing away that virus."

He continued, "It is the most effective thing we know to do. That's why surgeons, for example, scrub their hands so very carefully before they go into an OR. It works, and it works really well."

Poland was also asked a follow-up question in regards to how soap compares to hand sanitizer, here's what he said, "Second best is hand sanitizer. If you have mucous or dirt on your hands, hand sanitizer cannot penetrate that; whereas, soap literally washes that away."

In the event of you having to use hand sanitizer, make sure your hands are coated entirely in the hand sanitizer, and that the product you are using is at least 60% alcohol.

Important Coronavirus COVID-19 Information:

The human body fight: A video has been released showing exactly how the coronavirus kills you, more on that can be found here.

Protection - The Surgeon General has released a video showing you how to make a face covering in just 35 seconds, find out how here.

Coronavirus killing drugs: A drug has been found that can remove any trace of the coronavirus in just 48 hours, read more on that here.

Coronavirus symptoms - An important early warning sign for the coronavirus has been found, discover what it is here.