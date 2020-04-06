Origin PC cram 12C/24T desktop AMD Zen 2 CPU into new gaming laptop
Origin PC's new EON15-X gaming laptops pack Ryzen 9 3900 processor, GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q GPU
Origin PC just unveiled a beast new gaming laptop in the new EON15-X, which packs an AMD Ryzen 9 3900 processor which packs 12 cores and 24 threads of Zen 2 goodness.
Yeah, a 12-core/24-thread CPU inside of a gaming laptop -- that's pretty insane, and it's matched with NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q graphics, so you're able to drive that 1080p 144Hz display at 144FPS without an issue in virtually all games on the market.
Origin PC has gone with a 15.6-inch 1920 x 1080 (1080p) 144Hz refresh display, up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 MaxQ graphics card, and up to 2 x 2TB of M.2 PCIe SSDs as well as a 2.5-inch drive for storage. You can configure Origin PC's new EON15-X gaming laptop with up to 32GB of DDR4-2666 RAM, too.
Origin PC EON15-X Specs
- Up to a 12 core AMD Ryzen 9 3900 desktop CPU
- 15.6" 144Hz FHD (1080p) narrow bezel display
- Up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 graphics card with Max-Q design
- Up to 2 x 2TB m.2 PCIe SSDs and 1 x 2.5" SSD/HHD/SSHD
- Up to 32GB (2 x 16GB) DDR4 2,666MHz RAM
- Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX200
- Full RGB backlit keyboard
- Custom HD UV printing and laser etching available
- Free Lifetime 24/7 Phone Support Based in the U.S.
