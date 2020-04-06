Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
Origin PC cram 12C/24T desktop AMD Zen 2 CPU into new gaming laptop

Origin PC's new EON15-X gaming laptops pack Ryzen 9 3900 processor, GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q GPU

Anthony Garreffa | Apr 6, 2020 at 09:29 pm CDT (1 min, 20 secs reading time)

Origin PC just unveiled a beast new gaming laptop in the new EON15-X, which packs an AMD Ryzen 9 3900 processor which packs 12 cores and 24 threads of Zen 2 goodness.

Yeah, a 12-core/24-thread CPU inside of a gaming laptop -- that's pretty insane, and it's matched with NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q graphics, so you're able to drive that 1080p 144Hz display at 144FPS without an issue in virtually all games on the market.

Origin PC has gone with a 15.6-inch 1920 x 1080 (1080p) 144Hz refresh display, up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 MaxQ graphics card, and up to 2 x 2TB of M.2 PCIe SSDs as well as a 2.5-inch drive for storage. You can configure Origin PC's new EON15-X gaming laptop with up to 32GB of DDR4-2666 RAM, too.

Origin PC EON15-X Specs

  • Up to a 12 core AMD Ryzen 9 3900 desktop CPU
  • 15.6" 144Hz FHD (1080p) narrow bezel display
  • Up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 graphics card with Max-Q design
  • Up to 2 x 2TB m.2 PCIe SSDs and 1 x 2.5" SSD/HHD/SSHD
  • Up to 32GB (2 x 16GB) DDR4 2,666MHz RAM
  • Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX200
  • Full RGB backlit keyboard
  • Custom HD UV printing and laser etching available
  • Free Lifetime 24/7 Phone Support Based in the U.S.
Anthony Garreffa

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Anthony Garreffa

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

