These masks don't effectively stop the spread of coronavirus COVID-19

Scientists have found that these two types of masks are ineffective at preventing the spread of coronavirus

Masks are currently all the craze right now to stop the spread of the now rampant coronavirus COVID-19. But what if the masks that are being widely used aren't stopping the spread of the virus?

A recent study was conducted by researchers to answer this very question, and according to the study, which was published on Annals of Internal Medicine, two types of common masks were found to be ineffective at preventing dissemination (spread). The study was conducted at two hospitals in South Korea, scientists asked COVID-19 patients to cough on a petri dish through both surgical masks and cotton masks.

Researchers from Asan Medical Center, University of Ulsan College of Medicine, Seoul, South Korea instructed 4 patients with COVID-19 to cough 5 times each onto a petri dish. The patients wore the following sequence of masks: no mask, surgical mask, cotton mask, and again with no mask. The inside of both of the masks, and the outside of both the masks, as well as the surface that was coughed on were then swabbed. All of the surfaces were found to have SARS CoV-2 on them.

This new research has lead scientists to believe that common masks such as cotton/surgical masks aren't an effective way of preventing the spread of COVID-19. For more information, check out the study here.

Exerpt taken from Eurekalert: "Mask surfaces were swabbed with aseptic Dacron swabs in the following sequence: outer surface of surgical mask, inner surface of surgical mask, outer surface of cotton mask, and inner surface of cotton mask. The researchers found SARS COV-2 on all surfaces. These findings suggest that recommendations to wear face masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19 may not be effective."

Important Coronavirus COVID-19 Information:

The human body fight: A video has been released showing exactly how the coronavirus kills you, more on that can be found here.

Protection - The Surgeon General has released a video showing you how to make a face covering in just 35 seconds, find out how here.

Coronavirus killing drugs: A drug has been found that can remove any trace of the coronavirus in just 48 hours, read more on that here.

Coronavirus symptoms - An important early warning sign for the coronavirus has been found, discover what it is here.