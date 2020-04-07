Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
These 15 states are at the highest risk of a coronavirus outbreak

Scientists have used statistics to find the top 15 states that have a serious risk of a coronavirus outbreak

Jak Connor | Apr 7, 2020

As the coronavirus continues to spread throughout the United States, scientists have collated some data together that indicates what states are most likely to experience an outbreak.

The Kaiser Family Foundation has used data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organization to put together maps of which states are at the most risk for an outbreak of COVID-19.

The interactive map splits the data into three categories; one of these categories is which states have adult populations at the highest risk for contracting the disease. Out of the 50 states, 15 of them fall into the highest risk bucket. The interactive maps also show that over 40% of the United States population is at risk of contracting COVID-19. If you are interested in checking out the maps for yourself, click here.

Here's the states that are most at risk:

  • Alabama
  • Arkansas
  • Delaware
  • Florida
  • Kentucky
  • Louisiana
  • Maine
  • Michigan
  • Mississippi
  • Missouri
  • New Hampshire
  • Oklahoma
  • South Carolina
  • Tennessee
  • West Virginia
NEWS SOURCES:bgr.com, kff.org
