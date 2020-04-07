Coronavirus COVID-19 spike imminent, don't go to any grocery stores

The United States is on the precipice of the peak of the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak, and now a new warning has been issued out to the public regarding the now recommended avoidance of grocery stores.

It feels like pandemonium is upon us, and now official recommendations are stating that everyone should be avoiding grocery stores if they can help it. This news was released by White House coronavirus response coordinator Deborah Birx, she stated, "The next two weeks are extraordinarily important. This is the moment to not be going to the grocery store, not going to the pharmacy, but doing everything you can to keep your family and your friends safe."

This recommendation was then backed up again by the Assistant Secretary for Health at the US Department of Health and Human Services, Brett Giroir, who said, "We are all saying the same thing. You really need to keep your physical contact with others and with surfaces to the minimal possible." It should be noted that health officials aren't telling people to stop going to the grocery/pharmacy stores permanently, but are notifying people to only go when they absolutely have to. If you are going to the store, make sure to avoid others and abide by social distancing rules.