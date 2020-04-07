Scientists find out how long coronavirus COVID-19 lives on face masks

A new study has revealed how long the coronavirus COVID-19 can live on face masks for

A new study has revealed just how long coronavirus COVID-19 can be detectable on face masks, the number of days is unsettling.

According to a new study published in The Lancet from the University of Hong Kong, who looked into how long the coronavirus can be detectable in different environments found that "a detectable level of infectious virus could still be present on the outer layer of a surgical mask on day 7." The study also found several other key factors that influence the survival of the virus on different surfaces; those factors can be found in the entirety of this post in dot points below.

While that news does sound bad, the study also found some positives such as the virus dying when it interacts with disinfection and when it encounters higher temperatures. This means that it's recommended to clean surfaces clean with either soap or disinfectant and to make sure to maintain proper hygiene care in the form of regular showers and extended soap use when washing hands.

Study findings: