Here's how to make a homemade coronavirus COVID-19 mask in 35 seconds

Jak Connor | Apr 7, 2020 at 01:02 am CDT (0 mins, 54 secs reading time)

If you can't find any facemasks to purchase, or you don't have any money to purchase them, don't worry, masks can be created from household items.

The United States Surgeon General has recently released a video on the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) YouTube Channel detailing how American's can make a homemade mask in just 35 seconds. This video has come after the CDC, and the US Surgeon General has recommended everyone to wear face masks or a cloth covering if they decide to leave their home and go outside.

The video details that a face covering can be created out of many things such as an old t-shirt, bandanna, or basically anything cloth. According to the CDC, these makeshift masks can help hinder the spread of COVID-19, so here's how to make them. You will need the following items: two rubber bands, an old t-shirt (or any other piece of cloth that can be folded), and 35 seconds of your time. Follow the above instructions from the Surgeon General, and you will have created your face covering.

NEWS SOURCES:youtube.com, bgr.com
