Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,549 Reviews & Articles | 60,039 News Posts

INNO3D launches its GeForce GTX 1650 GDDR6 TWIN X2 OC graphics card

INNO3D joins in on the GeForce GTX 1650 GDDR6 party, with two new cards

Anthony Garreffa | Apr 6, 2020 at 04:20 am CDT (0 mins, 33 secs reading time)

INNO3D has just launched two new graphics cards now that NVIDIA has taken the wraps off of its new GeForce GTX 1650 GDDR6 graphics card.

INNO3D launches its GeForce GTX 1650 GDDR6 TWIN X2 OC graphics card 07 | TweakTown.com

The first new INNO3D graphics card is the GeForce GTX 1650 GDDR6 TWIN X2 OC, which is a small two-fan custom card, while there's an even smaller single-fan option in the COMPACT GTX 1650. INNO3D's new GeForce GTX 1650 GDDR6 TWIN X2 and COMPACT GTX 1650 both rock 4GB of GDDR6 at 12Gbps.

INNO3D launches its GeForce GTX 1650 GDDR6 TWIN X2 OC graphics card 08 | TweakTown.com

INNO3D will be clocking the GPU at 1590MHz boost, but I'm sure there will be a little bit of wiggle room -- especially with the GeForce GTX 1650 GDDR6 TWIN X2 OC variant.

NEWS SOURCE:cdn.videocardz.com
Anthony Garreffa

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Anthony Garreffa

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.