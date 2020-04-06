INNO3D launches its GeForce GTX 1650 GDDR6 TWIN X2 OC graphics card

INNO3D joins in on the GeForce GTX 1650 GDDR6 party, with two new cards

INNO3D has just launched two new graphics cards now that NVIDIA has taken the wraps off of its new GeForce GTX 1650 GDDR6 graphics card.

The first new INNO3D graphics card is the GeForce GTX 1650 GDDR6 TWIN X2 OC, which is a small two-fan custom card, while there's an even smaller single-fan option in the COMPACT GTX 1650. INNO3D's new GeForce GTX 1650 GDDR6 TWIN X2 and COMPACT GTX 1650 both rock 4GB of GDDR6 at 12Gbps.

INNO3D will be clocking the GPU at 1590MHz boost, but I'm sure there will be a little bit of wiggle room -- especially with the GeForce GTX 1650 GDDR6 TWIN X2 OC variant.