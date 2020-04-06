There has been confusion worldwide as to whether wearing masks reduces the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19. Now, a new study has put the debate to rest.

Since the outbreak of coronavirus COVID-19, many news outlets have pushed the idea that face masks should only be worn by the sick. A new study has been conducted by researchers from the University of Maryland and the University of Hong Kong, and the findings indicate that wearing a face mask does help stem the outbreak.

The researchers conducted an experiment on 246 patients using a Gesundheit II, which examines and captures breaths. The researchers found that using the masks can slow the spread of almost all respiratory infections. In the study, scientists detected coronavirus in 30% of the patients' respiratory droplets and 40% of the aerosols in the exhalation samples without facemasks. When face masks where introduced, researchers were unable to detect coronavirus in any respiratory droplets or aerosols.