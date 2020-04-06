Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,549 Reviews & Articles | 60,032 News Posts
flameTRENDING NOW: This is our first look at the PlayStation 5 retail box in concept formflame

Scientific study puts coronavirus COVID-19 mask spread debate to rest

Will wearing a face mask help stop the spread of coronavirus COVID-19? This study answers the question

Jak Connor | Apr 6, 2020 at 12:33 am CDT (0 mins, 55 secs reading time)

There has been confusion worldwide as to whether wearing masks reduces the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19. Now, a new study has put the debate to rest.

Scientific study puts coronavirus COVID-19 mask spread debate to rest 01 | TweakTown.com

Since the outbreak of coronavirus COVID-19, many news outlets have pushed the idea that face masks should only be worn by the sick. A new study has been conducted by researchers from the University of Maryland and the University of Hong Kong, and the findings indicate that wearing a face mask does help stem the outbreak.

The researchers conducted an experiment on 246 patients using a Gesundheit II, which examines and captures breaths. The researchers found that using the masks can slow the spread of almost all respiratory infections. In the study, scientists detected coronavirus in 30% of the patients' respiratory droplets and 40% of the aerosols in the exhalation samples without facemasks. When face masks where introduced, researchers were unable to detect coronavirus in any respiratory droplets or aerosols.

Buy at Amazon

TIME MAGAZINE - MARCH 30, 2020 - CORONAVIRUS

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$10.75
$10.75--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/5/2020 at 6:29 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:bigthink.com
Jak Connor

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Jak Connor

Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.