Microsoft Edge takes over Firefox and becomes 2nd most popular browser

Jak Connor | Apr 6, 2020 at 01:33 am CDT (0 mins, 55 secs reading time)

When you install Windows, most users will use Microsoft's built-in internet browser, Microsoft Edge, to download Chrome or another internet browser - abandoning Edge altogether.

Perhaps that isn't the case anymore, as Bleeping Computer reports that Edge is now the second most popular internet browser in terms of usage. The report states that Edge has now overtaken Mozilla Firefox, and in regards to browser market share, now holds 7.59%, in comparison to Firefox's 7.19%.

If you were wondering what internet browser holds the first position in terms of popularity, and you guessed Google Chrome, then you would have guessed right as Google's internet browser holds the lions share of users with 68.5%. This recent popularity spike for Microsoft Edge could be a result of the browser becoming Chromium-based, which means that it has support for using all of the Google Chrome extensions in the Chrome Webstore, while also having the same compatibility and performance as Google Chrome.

NEWS SOURCES:engadget.com, bleepingcomputer.com
