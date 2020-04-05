GIGABYTE launches EAGLE series GeForce graphics cards
GIGABYTE launches EAGLE branded graphics cards in GeForce GTX 1650 and GTX 1650 SUPER models
Anthony Garreffa | Apr 5, 2020 at 09:35 pm CDT (0 mins, 27 secs reading time)
GIGABYTE has just launched its new EAGLE series of graphics cards, with a very unique and not-so-GIGABYTE-y look. Check it out:
It looks great in the hero shot on the official AORUS Japan Twitter account, but there are absolutely no details of this card just yet. We can see it sports a dual-fan cooler, and will arrive in two models at first: NVIDIA's mid-range GeForce GTX 1650 and GTX 1650 SUPER.
We should hope to see more details on the new EAGLE series of graphics cards from GIGABYTE in the coming weeks.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com
