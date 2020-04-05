GIGABYTE launches EAGLE series GeForce graphics cards

GIGABYTE has just launched its new EAGLE series of graphics cards, with a very unique and not-so-GIGABYTE-y look. Check it out:

It looks great in the hero shot on the official AORUS Japan Twitter account, but there are absolutely no details of this card just yet. We can see it sports a dual-fan cooler, and will arrive in two models at first: NVIDIA's mid-range GeForce GTX 1650 and GTX 1650 SUPER.

We should hope to see more details on the new EAGLE series of graphics cards from GIGABYTE in the coming weeks.