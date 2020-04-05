Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
GIGABYTE launches EAGLE branded graphics cards in GeForce GTX 1650 and GTX 1650 SUPER models

Anthony Garreffa | Apr 5, 2020 at 09:35 pm CDT (0 mins, 27 secs reading time)

GIGABYTE has just launched its new EAGLE series of graphics cards, with a very unique and not-so-GIGABYTE-y look. Check it out:

GIGABYTE launches EAGLE series GeForce graphics cards 04 | TweakTown.com

It looks great in the hero shot on the official AORUS Japan Twitter account, but there are absolutely no details of this card just yet. We can see it sports a dual-fan cooler, and will arrive in two models at first: NVIDIA's mid-range GeForce GTX 1650 and GTX 1650 SUPER.

We should hope to see more details on the new EAGLE series of graphics cards from GIGABYTE in the coming weeks.

GIGABYTE GeForce GTX 1650 OC 4G Graphics Card (GV-N1650OC-4GD)

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com
