Pentagon orders 100,000 body bags, FEMA preps for mass COVID-19 deaths

FEMA orders 100,000 body bags normally used for war zones, but it's for COVID-19 deaths

President Trump has said that the US government is expecting up to 240,000 deaths in relation to COVID-19, with Bloomberg now reporting that the Pentagon has placed an order for 100,000 body bags for FEMA.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has requested 100,000 body bags, requesting the "Human Remains Pouches" as their known, from the Pentagon. The Pentagon will provide 50,000 body bags from its stockpiles right now, while 50,000 more will be acquired in the coming weeks.

The Defense Logistics Agency's Troop Support unit handles the stockpile of body bags for the Pentagon, with the 94-inch by 38-inch body bags normally deployed into war zones. During his speech at the White House on Tuesday, President Trump said: "This is going to be a painful two weeks. Our strength will be tested, our endurance will be tried".

