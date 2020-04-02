This absurd drug treats coronavirus COVID-19 patients and it's working

Every day there is more news about new drugs that are being used to battle the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak, and now one of the most unlikely drugs you could think of is being used in the fight.

This drug is called Aviptadil (VIP) and is commonly used to treat erectile dysfunction in Europe. The idea behind using this drug on coronavirus patients is that it will stop the patient from developing acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). ARDS is common in severe cases of COVID-19 and causes patients to have a respiratory failure that can result in severe lung inflammation. Patients who have developed ARDS are intubated and ventilated, and another machine is used to help oxygenate the blood.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently approved trials on VIP, saying a "study may proceed". Two companies are going to move forward with trialing the drug on patients, NeuroRx and Relief Therapeutics. NeuroRx CEO Prof. Jonathan Javitt said, "In a previous trial of VIP for ARDS caused by sepsis, seven out of eight patients on mechanical ventilation showed substantial improvement, and six ultimately left the hospital alive. Patients on ventilators for COVID-19 have only a 50 percent chance of survival."

"If the early results can be replicated in ARDS caused by COVID-19, this treatment could have a major impact both on COVID-19 survival, and on the availability of ventilators for those in desperate need."

Javitt believes that the trials moving forward should show promising results, and if they do and the drug can be rolled out to the public, Relief will have enough to supply 100,000 Americans.

