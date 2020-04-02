Coronavirus COVID-19 vaccine being made by a company that kills people

Tobacco companies are known to assist in the deaths of millions of people per year, but this time it's positive news, though, as a British Tobacco company is currently developing a plant-based coronavirus vaccine.

The London-based tobacco company British American Tabacco has a subsidiary company called Kentucky BioProcessing. This biotech company is currently working on a coronavirus vaccine and believes that it has found the solution to the now rampant global pandemic. According to the company's statement, the vaccine will contain ingredients that have been sourced from plants related to tobacco.

Kentucky BioProcessing says that the vaccine is currently undergoing pre-clinical trials, and if the trails yield successful results, then they will go ahead and begin manufacturing it. The biotech company says that they will be able to manufacture as many as 3 million doses of the vaccine per week. It should also be noted that the company is developing the vaccine as a non-profit initiative, meaning that everyone will have access to it.

Here's a statement from Dr. David O'Reilly of British American Tobacco, "Vaccine development is challenging and complex work, but we believe we have made a significant breakthrough with our tobacco plant technology platform and stand ready to work with Governments and all stakeholders to help win the war against COVID-19."

Continued: "We fully align with the United Nations plea, for a whole-of-society approach to combat global problems. KBP has been exploring alternative uses of the tobacco plant for some time. One such alternative use is the development of plant-based vaccines. We are committed to contributing to the global effort to halt the spread of COVID-19 using this technology."

