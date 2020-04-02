Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
Scientists find something powerful and useful in coronavirus patients

A group of scientists have identified 'extremely effective' antibodies that can fight off the coronavirus COVID-19

Jak Connor | Apr 2, 2020 at 01:04 am CDT (3 mins, 6 secs reading time)

At the time of writing this, there are over 850,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus COVID-19, which means the race to establish a treatment for the virus is on for scientists.

According to a new report by Reuters, who conducted an interview with Zhang Linqi at Tsinghua University in Beijing, a group of scientists collected blood samples from patients who had recovered from COVID-19 and found something promising. The scientists were able to isolate 206 monoclonal antibodies that are said to have a "strong" ability to fight off the virus' proteins.

The scientists tested 20 antibodies against the virus and found that four of the antibodies had the capability of blocking the virus from attaching itself to human host cells. Two of these antibodies were said to be "exceedingly good" at doing it. At the moment, the team of scientists is in the process of testing all of the antibodies against the virus to determine which ones can be combined to further reduce the risk of the virus mutating.

If everything goes to plan, scientists will be able to create a drug that can be distributed out to people to prevent them from contracting the disease in the first place. Unfortunately, this won't happen for at least another 6 months as human testing and regulation need to occur before the drug is rolled out.

Zhang said, "The importance of antibodies has been proven in the world of medicine for decades now. They can be used to treat cancer, autoimmune diseases and infectious diseases."

