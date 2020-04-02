Scientists find something powerful and useful in coronavirus patients

At the time of writing this, there are over 850,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus COVID-19, which means the race to establish a treatment for the virus is on for scientists.

According to a new report by Reuters, who conducted an interview with Zhang Linqi at Tsinghua University in Beijing, a group of scientists collected blood samples from patients who had recovered from COVID-19 and found something promising. The scientists were able to isolate 206 monoclonal antibodies that are said to have a "strong" ability to fight off the virus' proteins.

The scientists tested 20 antibodies against the virus and found that four of the antibodies had the capability of blocking the virus from attaching itself to human host cells. Two of these antibodies were said to be "exceedingly good" at doing it. At the moment, the team of scientists is in the process of testing all of the antibodies against the virus to determine which ones can be combined to further reduce the risk of the virus mutating.

If everything goes to plan, scientists will be able to create a drug that can be distributed out to people to prevent them from contracting the disease in the first place. Unfortunately, this won't happen for at least another 6 months as human testing and regulation need to occur before the drug is rolled out.

Zhang said, "The importance of antibodies has been proven in the world of medicine for decades now. They can be used to treat cancer, autoimmune diseases and infectious diseases."

Important Coronavirus COVID-19 Information

Medications: It has also been found that these medications can aggravate coronavirus cases, more on that can be found here.

How long it stays on surfaces: Researchers have also discovered how long the coronavirus stays on surfaces, find out more here.

How it makes you sick: Scientists have figured out exactly how the coronavirus COVID-19 makes you sick, find out how here.

The human body fight: Developing research has been able to pinpoint exactly how the human body fights off coronavirus COVID-19, more can be found here.

Early warning sign of infection - Doctors have discovered the important early warning sign of COVID-19 infection, find out what it is here.