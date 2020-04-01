Rick and Morty Season 4 will return with new episodes next month

Adult Swim have debuted the official trailer teasing the release of the last 5 episodes of Rick and Morty Season 4

It has finally happened, Adult Swim has released the launch date for the last five episodes of Rick and Morty Season 4.

The trailer was released onto the official Rick and Morty YouTube Channel and teased the release of the highly-anticipated final five episodes of season 4. If you didn't know, Adult Swim decided to cut Rick and Morty Season 4 into two parts, and after the announcement of the division, the news went quiet on when we would be getting the final five episodes.

In the above trailer, we see multiple never-before-seen scenes of the final five episodes of season 4, and it seems that the end-half of season 4 will be extremely similar to the first half of season 4. What I mean by 'similar' is that the back half of season 4 will have all that fun, random, scientific hilarious stuff that we saw throughout the first half. So, basically, everything you want with Rick and Morty will be there in the final five episodes of season 4.

In other Rick and Morty related news, Rick and Morty creator, Justin Roiland teased the release of another TV show on Hulu called 'Solar Opposites', check that out here.