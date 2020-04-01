Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
Coronavirus COVID-19 global confirmed cases will hit 1,000,000 soon

Global coronavirus COVID-19 cases is edging on reaching one million confirmed cases worldwide

Jak Connor | Apr 1, 2020 at 02:41 am CDT (2 mins, 33 secs reading time)

As the coronavirus COVID-19 continues to spread around the world, data is, unfortunately, indicating that the total confirmed cases globally will soon reach one million.

This information has been sourced from the reputable Johns Hopkins University interactive coronavirus tracker (link can be found here). Looking at the tracker, we can see that there are 858,785 confirmed cases globally, at the time of writing this. When looking at the graph that shows a comparison between the daily increases in confirmed cases, we can see that the growth is exponential, and overall isn't slowing down at all. The graph's data indicates that since the 26th of March, there have been over 50,000+ confirmed cases of COVID-19 globally each day.

Following this kind of trend, global COVID-19 cases will reach the one million mark by the end of this week, perhaps sooner if there is another massive spike in confirmations like we saw on the 31st of March (75,100 confirmed cases in a day). Leaving room for some days having less confirmed cases and others having more, it can be assumed that global coronavirus cases will reach one million sometime on the weekend.

