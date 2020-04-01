Scientists reveal when coronavirus COVID-19 will peak in your state

Check out the projection on how many people die from the coronavirus COVID-19 in the United States

As the coronavirus COVID-19 continues to spread around the world, there's a couple questions on everyone's mind - 'Are we at the peak of the outbreak yet? and how many people are going to die?'

Firstly, this post is designed to inform readers and not install fear into them. Please view these scientifically backed estimations at your own discretion, as some of the numbers are quite hard to read. Researchers from the University of Washington's Health Metrics have released a website that estimates when each state will experience the peak of the outbreak. This website answers questions such as when state hospitals will be under the most strain, infection peak and total death expectancy.

The website can be viewed here, and simply clicking that link will reveal the country-wide statistics. According to the site, the United States will be at peak outbreak sometime in the middle of April, most likely between the dates of April 10th - April 20th. The website also provides the unsettling statistic of how many people are estimated to due before the clock ticks over to August.

The website projects that by August 4th, there will be 83,967 deaths in the United States. If you are interested in checking out your own state, simply click on the drop down menu at the top of the page and plug in your state. The statistics will change to whatever one you choose.

