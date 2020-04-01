Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
Fight coronavirus COVID-19 by buying $1,071 worth of games for $30

If you like video games, and want to help support the fight against coronavirus COVID-19, check out this $30 bundle

Jak Connor | Apr 1, 2020 at 01:36 am CDT (2 mins, 29 secs reading time)

There are multiple ways you can help support the new global fight against the coronavirus COVID-19, but if you are a gamer, then this might just be the best way you can help.

Humble has announced a new bundle, and this bundle is dedicated to battling the coronavirus pandemic while also giving gamers a slew of fantastic titles to enjoy while they are staying indoors. The bundle is called Humble Conquer COVID-19 Bundle, and usually, Humble allows buyers to choose what they want to pay, but this time it's different. Humble is asking for a flat fee of $30 for this bundle, and buyers will get a ridiculous 45 games valued at $1,071 if they decide to purchase it.

All of the proceeds made from this bundle will be donated to organizations that are responding to the coronavirus pandemic. Examples of where the proceeds will be going are; delivering protective gear to healthcare workers, and providing medical care to those who need it. On top of the games, Humble is also giving buyers 26 eBooks. If you are interested in checking out what games are included in the bundle, Destructoid has provided dot points that can be found in the entirety of this post. If you want to help the fight against COVID-19, a link to the bundle can be found here.

It should be noted that this bundle only lasts one-week, so get in quick.

  • A Good Snowman is Hard to Build
  • A Mortician's Tale
  • Agents of Mayhem
  • Alien Spidy
  • Broken Age
  • Brothers -- A Tale of Two Sons
  • Brutal Legend
  • Darksiders Warmastered Edition
  • Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition
  • Double Fine Adventure
  • Ducati -- 90th Anniversary
  • Europa Universalis IV
  • Fahrenheit: Indigo Prophecy Remastered
  • GNOG
  • Hacknet
  • Hiveswap: Act 1
  • Hollow Knight
  • Into the Breach
  • Jackbox Party Pack 2
  • Killing Floor 2
  • LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham
  • LostWinds
  • Magicka
  • Pac-Man Championship Edition 2
  • Party Hard
  • Pikuniku
  • Psychonauts
  • Rebuild 3: Gangs of Deadsville
  • Sniper Elite 3
  • Speed Brawl
  • Stealth Inc 2: A Game of Clones
  • Stick Fight: The Game
  • Super Hexagon
  • Superhot
  • This is the Police
  • Tilt Brush
  • Totally Accurate Battle Simulator
  • Tropico 4
  • Undertale
  • VVVVVV
  • The Witness
  • Wizard of Legend
  • World of Goo
  • Worms Revolution
  • Zombotron
