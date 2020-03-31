This video proves it's easy to give other people coronavirus COVID-19

Here's a video proving that everyone should be wearing face masks to protect themselves against COVID-19

Since the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak, governments around the world have been recommended citizens to distance themselves from others socially. Some governments have said to citizens to use facemasks, and others have said that only people who suspect they have the virus should wear facemasks.

So which one do we do? Well, new research coming out from Japan indicates that everyone should be wearing facemasks, even if they aren't sick at all. Researchers from the Japanese Association for Infectious Diseases used a highly sensitive camera and laser beams to observe and record the droplets produced throughout a sneeze and a regular conversation. What they found was that while many larger droplets containing the virus fall the ground before reaching another person, some of the smaller micro-droplets are still present in the air.

An unsuspecting person would inhale these droplets without even knowing, and researchers are unsure about how many microdroplets it would take before the person has contracted the virus. The researchers concluded that if a single person coughed in a room, these micro-droplets could stay in the airspace for up to 20 minutes and potentially infecting others. The lingering microdroplets can be avoided if you are in a room with constant airflow, and as you'd imagine, a room with stagnate airflow would make chances of contraction much higher.

Important Coronavirus COVID-19 Information

