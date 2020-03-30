Scientists find evidence that coronavirus COVID-19 is airborne

A new study has found that the coronavirus COVID-19 could be transmissable through the air

Up until now, it was widely known that the coronavirus COVID-19 could be transmitted from human-to-human through surfaces and droplets from an infected persons mouth. Now, a study has come out suggesting that the virus can be spread through the air.

According to a new joint study that was released over the weekend by the University of Nebraska Medical Center (UNMC), the National Strategic Research Institute at the University of Nebraska and others, researchers found evidence to suggest that SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) is airborne. Researchers took samples from 11 patients' rooms who were placed in isolation and found the virus' genetic material on many commonly used surfaces such as toilets. What was surprising is that the researchers also took air samples and found positive results for SARS-CoV-2.

The paper states, "air samplers from hallways outside of rooms where [the] staff was moving in and out of doors were also positive." These recent findings indicate that COVID-19 might be spreading from person-to-person through surfaces, direct droplets, and now indirect contact through airborne transmission. While the results seem to confirm the news that COVID-19 is airborne, the researchers do say that the findings are yet to be finalized and scientists can't say how much the virus being airborne is spreading the disease.

"These findings indicate that disease might be spread through both direct (droplet and person-to-person) as well as indirect contact (contaminated objects and airborne transmission) and suggests airborne isolation precautions could be appropriate." Patients who even have mild symptoms of the virus, "may create aerosols of virus and contaminate surfaces that may pose a risk for transmission."

If you are interested in checking out more of the study, a link can be found here.

Important Coronavirus COVID-19 Information

