Symptom-free coronavirus COVID-19 patients can infect you days later

Scientists discover how long coronavirus COVID-19 patients are contagious for after symptoms disappear

Jak Connor | Mar 31, 2020

A new study has uncovered how long will patients still have the coronavirus COVID-19 disease after symptoms for the virus have disappeared.

The research paper was published online in the American Thoracic Society's American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine. The paper concentrated on 16 patients who were confirmed to have COVID-19, and researchers took throat samples from each of the patients and begun to analyze them. Co-lead author, Dr. Sharma, instructor of medicine, Section of Pulmonary, Critical Care & Sleep Medicine, Department of Medicine, Yale School of Medicine, said "The most significant finding from our study is that half of the patients kept shedding the virus even after resolution of their symptoms".

Sharma continued and said, "More severe infections may have even longer shedding times." The study found that patients who lost all of their symptoms were still contagious for one to eight days. Within these days, patients could still infect other people. Recommended corresponding author, Lixin Xie, suggests that if you have contracted any mild respiratory symptoms from COVID-19 that you should extend your quarantine period by a further two weeks even after the symptoms have disappeared.

If you are interested in reading more on this study, check out this link here.

NEWS SOURCE:sciencedaily.com
