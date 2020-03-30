Scientists claim China is lying about total coronavirus COVID-19 cases

Scientific advisors have said that China's coronavirus COVID-19 infection data is downplayed, by quite a lot

The coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak is spreading around the world, and as the virus begins to grow, the place that it originated from seems to have somewhat contained the spread.

The origin of COVID-19 was Wuhan, China, and according to China's data, and also Johns Hopkins interactive global spread tracker, China currently has 82,122 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Scientific advisors have reportedly spoken to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and said that the Chinese communist government is downplaying their infection numbers and that the outbreak in their country is like "15 to 40 times" higher than the released statistics.

The Daily Mail reported that "Mr. Johnson has been warned by scientific advisers that China's officially declared statistics on the number of cases of coronavirus could be 'downplayed by a factor of 15 to 40 times and [the British government] believes China is seeking to build its economic power during the pandemic with 'predatory offers of help' [to] countries around the world.'"

If this true, and China is actually lying about its infection numbers, it wouldn't be the first time the country has done something like this. Back in April 2003 during the SARS outbreak, The New York Times reported that China was suppressing the amount of actual SARS cases.

"In a rare public admission of failure, if not deception, the Chinese government disclosed today that cases of a dangerous new respiratory disease were many times higher than previously reported, and stripped two top officials of their power. [...]"

"Admitting to the existence of more than 200 previously undisclosed SARS patients in military hospitals, the official, Deputy Health Minister Gao Qiang, said that as of Friday Beijing had 339 confirmed cases of SARS and an additional 402 suspected cases."

"Ten days ago, Health Minister Zhang Wenkang said there were only 22 confirmed SARS cases in Beijing. Last Wednesday, the World Health Organization caused a stir here by estimating that there could be as many as 100 to 200 cases."

Another thing to consider when thinking if China is lying about its released numbers, is the mobile phone situation. Chinese phone operators have lost 21 million subscribers over the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak, but why? More on that story can be found here.

