A pet cat has been infected with coronavirus in Belgium

COVID-19 coronavirus passed on from owner, to their pet cat in Belgium -- the world's first cat with coronavirus

We all know the panic that COVID-19 coronavirus is having on the world, and with more time spent at home -- pet owners would be cuddling their bundles of love all day long, right?

Well, over in Belgium a cat owner has infected their beloved pet with coronavirus according to Belgium health authorities. Dr Emmanuel Andre, a government spokesperson on COVID-19 coronavirus said that this was "an isolated case" that happens after "close contact between animals and infected humans".

He added that coronavirus can be transmitted between humans and animals, but "there is no reason to think that animals can be vectors of the epidemic in our society".

The cat fell sick and showed signs of COVID-19 including difficulty breathing, just a week after its owner came down with the virus. Professor Steven Van Gucht explained: "The cat had diarrhea, kept vomiting and had breathing difficulties. The researchers found the virus in the cat's feces".

Van Gucht added: "We want to stress that this is an isolated case. Additionally, in this case, we are talking about a human-to-animal transmission, not the other way around. There are no indications that this is common. The risk of animal-to-human transmission is very small".

The National Council for Animal Protection (CNPA) explains: "Animals are not vectors of the epidemic, so there is no reason to abandon your animal". They added that sick people should "respect the usual rules of hygiene" and that they should wash their hands before and after touching their pet, and they warn to "not rub their nose against their pets".

Last updated: Mar 29, 2020 at 07:49 pm CDT