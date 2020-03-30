UK ISP's will lift all data caps during coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak
Major UK telecoms will be lifting internet restrictions to assist those who are working at home
Most people are now doing their best to stay at home to avoid spreading the coronavirus COVID-19. This means that the internet is taking an unprecedented amount of traffic with people attempting to work from home.
To assist people who are working from home, and overall help people out who are staying at home, major telecoms in the UK will be lifting internet restrictions. According to the Gov.UK website, the government has struck a new deal with telecom companies to life "all" data caps on internet connections. The website also states that internet providers will also have to provide mobile users with new "generous" packages to assist users to still be connected with each other in this time of hardship.
The new agreement also states that all providers will have to be "committed" to working with customers who are having a difficult time following up on their bills as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak. In the event of landlines not being repaired due to the outbreak, the new agreement says that all providers will give users "alternative methods of communication wherever possible if priority repairs to fixed broadband and landlines cannot be carried out."
If you are interested in reading more on this subject, head on over to the Gov.uk website here.
