Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,540 Reviews & Articles | 59,941 News Posts
flameTRENDING NOW: Here's the key coronavirus COVID-19 symptom nobody is talking aboutflame

Detect coronavirus COVID-19 in 5 minutes with this home testing kit

The FDA has approved a home testing kit that can reveal if you have coronavirus COVID-19

Jak Connor | Mar 29, 2020 at 12:30 am CDT (2 mins, 32 secs reading time)

With coronavirus COVID-19 spreading like wildfire, and multiple hospitals across the United States is being flooded with potential patients, many people are going to turn to home testing kits. Here's one that can tell you results in just 5 minutes.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has given emergency authorization to Abbot for the use of a molecular point-of-care-test called ID NOW. The home testing kit is an extremely lightweight box, weighing it at just 6.6 pounds and is about the size of a general toaster. Abbot says on their website that they are planning on delivering 50,000 of these home testing kits.

The ID NOW COVID-19 test kit can tell users if they have contracted COVID-19 within 5 minutes. The testing kit will also be able to tell users if they have tested negative for COVID-19 within 13 minutes. Home testing kits being rolled out should lessen the pressure on hospitals, and also allow people to correctly socially distance while also testing for the virus. If you are interested in checking out more about the ID NOW, visit this link here.

Important Coronavirus COVID-19 Information

Medications: It has also been found that these medications can aggravate coronavirus cases, more on that can be found here.

How long it stays on surfaces: Researchers have also discovered how long the coronavirus stays on surfaces, find out more here.

How it makes you sick: Scientists have figured out exactly how the coronavirus COVID-19 makes you sick, find out how here.

The human body fight: Developing research has been able to pinpoint exactly how the human body fights off coronavirus COVID-19, more can be found here.

Early warning sign of infection - Doctors have discovered the important early warning sign of COVID-19 infection, find out what it is here.

Buy at Amazon

The Coronavirus Prevention Handbook

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$1.99
$1.99$1.99-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/29/2020 at 12:29 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:abbott.com, engadget.com
Jak Connor

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Jak Connor

Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.