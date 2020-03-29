Detect coronavirus COVID-19 in 5 minutes with this home testing kit

The FDA has approved a home testing kit that can reveal if you have coronavirus COVID-19

With coronavirus COVID-19 spreading like wildfire, and multiple hospitals across the United States is being flooded with potential patients, many people are going to turn to home testing kits. Here's one that can tell you results in just 5 minutes.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has given emergency authorization to Abbot for the use of a molecular point-of-care-test called ID NOW. The home testing kit is an extremely lightweight box, weighing it at just 6.6 pounds and is about the size of a general toaster. Abbot says on their website that they are planning on delivering 50,000 of these home testing kits.

The ID NOW COVID-19 test kit can tell users if they have contracted COVID-19 within 5 minutes. The testing kit will also be able to tell users if they have tested negative for COVID-19 within 13 minutes. Home testing kits being rolled out should lessen the pressure on hospitals, and also allow people to correctly socially distance while also testing for the virus. If you are interested in checking out more about the ID NOW, visit this link here.

Important Coronavirus COVID-19 Information

Medications: It has also been found that these medications can aggravate coronavirus cases, more on that can be found here.

How long it stays on surfaces: Researchers have also discovered how long the coronavirus stays on surfaces, find out more here.

How it makes you sick: Scientists have figured out exactly how the coronavirus COVID-19 makes you sick, find out how here.

The human body fight: Developing research has been able to pinpoint exactly how the human body fights off coronavirus COVID-19, more can be found here.

Early warning sign of infection - Doctors have discovered the important early warning sign of COVID-19 infection, find out what it is here.