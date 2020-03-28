Here's how to make a Catface N95 mask with whiskers, because why not

If you want to protect yourself from COVID-19 coronavirus in a little bit of style, here's a handy guide on how to make your own "Catface" N95 mask, and it even has whiskers.

Grassy Knoll Industries have put the work into making some instructions and a guide on how to make a Catface N95 mask, with the company considering its new cat-styled mask as "Quarantine Couture". But it's not just a boring old guide, it is filled with some laughs and is worth a look on that alone. Meow.

Just to give you an idea of what Grassy Knoll Industries has in its guide to the Catface N95 mask: "Welcome to the Future. This design is easy to make with materials found around the house. Are you in quarantine for two or more weeks? Are you slowly losing your mind from boredom? Are you worried about having to appear in public in a dreary white mask? This design is free to use, share, mash up or make in a factory in China. We don't care what you do with it. We do care that you have fun and attempt to amuse your fellow citizens".

What You'll Need To Make Your Own Catface N95 Mask

N95 Face Mask

Fabric

Needle

Thread

Scissors

Straight pins

Wire

Pens or a marker

(Optional)