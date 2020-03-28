Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,540 Reviews & Articles | 59,941 News Posts
flameTRENDING NOW: Here's the key coronavirus COVID-19 symptom nobody is talking aboutflame

Here's how to make a Catface N95 mask with whiskers, because why not

If you want to protect yourself from COVID-19 coronavirus in style, make your own Catfask N95 mask

Anthony Garreffa | Mar 28, 2020 at 08:45 pm CDT (1 min, 37 secs reading time)

If you want to protect yourself from COVID-19 coronavirus in a little bit of style, here's a handy guide on how to make your own "Catface" N95 mask, and it even has whiskers.

Here's how to make a Catface N95 mask with whiskers, because why not 09 | TweakTown.com

Grassy Knoll Industries have put the work into making some instructions and a guide on how to make a Catface N95 mask, with the company considering its new cat-styled mask as "Quarantine Couture". But it's not just a boring old guide, it is filled with some laughs and is worth a look on that alone. Meow.

Just to give you an idea of what Grassy Knoll Industries has in its guide to the Catface N95 mask: "Welcome to the Future. This design is easy to make with materials found around the house. Are you in quarantine for two or more weeks? Are you slowly losing your mind from boredom? Are you worried about having to appear in public in a dreary white mask? This design is free to use, share, mash up or make in a factory in China. We don't care what you do with it. We do care that you have fun and attempt to amuse your fellow citizens".

What You'll Need To Make Your Own Catface N95 Mask

  • N95 Face Mask
  • Fabric
  • Needle
  • Thread
  • Scissors
  • Straight pins
  • Wire
  • Pens or a marker

(Optional)

  • Hot melt glue gun
  • Felting needles
  • Wool roving
  • Scrap of Vinyl
  • Steam Iron
  • Fluffy stuffing
  • Elastic
Buy at Amazon

Yoruii Face Masks with Breathing PM2.5 Dust Breathing Mask

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$7.92
$7.92--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/28/2020 at 7:29 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
Anthony Garreffa

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Anthony Garreffa

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.