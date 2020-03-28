Lyft refers drivers to Amazon jobs, over coronavirus stopping riders

COVID-19 coronavirus causes Lyft ridership to decline massively, so much so that it recommends drivers to Amazon for jobs

Lyft is in a really big spot of trouble right now over COVID-19 coronavirus, with millions of riders no longer using the service, business isn't doing so well. It's gotten to the point that Lyft is now referring drivers to jobs at Amazon.

The ridesharing giant emailed its drivers of the new referral program with Amazon, where it is encouraging Lyft drivers to apply for jobs at Amazon warehouses. These drivers are recommended to take jobs with Amazon's own grocery and package deliveries platforms. Why is Lyft doing this?

Well, Uber has its own food delivery platform in Uber Eats -- where Lyft, does not. This has seen Lyft team with Amazon over the new job referral program, even after Lyft announced that it would begin expanding its delivery network to help out in the delivering of coronavirus test kits, medical supplies, and meals to the elderly and vulnerable ppopulations.

Lyft has said that over 100,000 drivers have signed up for the COVID-19 coronavirus network delivery expansion, with the ridesharing giant teaming up with 8 different Medicaid agencies in order to help people get access to medical services such as dialysis, chemotherapy, and prenatal care.