Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,540 Reviews & Articles | 59,941 News Posts
flameTRENDING NOW: Here's the key coronavirus COVID-19 symptom nobody is talking aboutflame

Lyft refers drivers to Amazon jobs, over coronavirus stopping riders

COVID-19 coronavirus causes Lyft ridership to decline massively, so much so that it recommends drivers to Amazon for jobs

Anthony Garreffa | Mar 28, 2020 at 11:20 pm CDT (0 mins, 58 secs reading time)

Lyft is in a really big spot of trouble right now over COVID-19 coronavirus, with millions of riders no longer using the service, business isn't doing so well. It's gotten to the point that Lyft is now referring drivers to jobs at Amazon.

Lyft refers drivers to Amazon jobs, over coronavirus stopping riders 03 | TweakTown.com

The ridesharing giant emailed its drivers of the new referral program with Amazon, where it is encouraging Lyft drivers to apply for jobs at Amazon warehouses. These drivers are recommended to take jobs with Amazon's own grocery and package deliveries platforms. Why is Lyft doing this?

Well, Uber has its own food delivery platform in Uber Eats -- where Lyft, does not. This has seen Lyft team with Amazon over the new job referral program, even after Lyft announced that it would begin expanding its delivery network to help out in the delivering of coronavirus test kits, medical supplies, and meals to the elderly and vulnerable ppopulations.

Lyft has said that over 100,000 drivers have signed up for the COVID-19 coronavirus network delivery expansion, with the ridesharing giant teaming up with 8 different Medicaid agencies in order to help people get access to medical services such as dialysis, chemotherapy, and prenatal care.

Buy at Amazon

Contagion (2011)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$7.99
$7.99$9.99$12.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/28/2020 at 11:57 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:bloomberg.com, cdn.vox-cdn.com
Anthony Garreffa

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Anthony Garreffa

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.