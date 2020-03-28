Here's the important early warning sign of coronavirus COVID-19

Doctors have now got some established evidence that indicates that they have discovered the early warning sign of coronavirus COVID-19 infection.

According to the World Health Organization, symptoms for COVID-19 are as follows; dry cough, fever, tiredness, shortness of breath, aches/pains, sore throat, diarrhea, nausea, or a runny nose. What isn't mentioned in that list is what doctors have recently discovered to be a pivotal symptom; that symptom is a loss of smell and taste. NJ.com reports that multiple doctors in New Jersey have gathered evidence to support the claim of a loss of smell and taste is an early warning sign of COVID-19 infection.

The technical terms for a loss of smell and taste are anosmia and dysgeusia. The American Academy of Otolaryngology recently said in a statement that, "Anecdotal evidence is rapidly accumulating from sites around the world that anosmia and dysgeusia are significant symptoms associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. Anosmia, in particular, has been seen in patients, ultimately testing positive for the coronavirus with no other symptoms. We propose that these symptoms be added to the list of screening tools for possible COVID-19 infection."

It should be noted that if you are experiencing any of the previously mentioned symptoms that you should seek immediate medical advice. Another key symptom that isn't really being discussed at the moment is 'allergy' eyes, or red eyes. If you are interested in reading more on this symptom, follow this link here.