The US is now the country with the most coronavirus COVID-19 cases

The United States now has the most confirmed coronavirus COVID-19 cases, overtaking both Italy and China

As the coronavirus continues to spread around the world, and more and more cases are being confirmed, the country which leads in the most confirmed cases has now changed.

Before last night, China and Italy were basically tied for the country that had the most confirmed cases of the coronavirus COVID-19. China is at the time of writing this sitting on 81,782 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and Italy following close behind with 80,589. Now, just last night, that has all changed. The United States has exceeded both of those totals and is now the country with the most confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 83,507.

These statistics have been sourced from the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine and can be seen on their interactive global tracker for the coronavirus. At the moment, more than 1,200 people who have contracted COVID-19 have died in the US. In some more positive news about COVID-19, researchers have discovered that the virus in the United States isn't mutating radically, meaning that when a vaccine is developed, it will be a single one-off, more on that here.

Important Coronavirus COVID-19 Information

Medications: It has also been found that these medications can aggravate coronavirus cases, more on that can be found here.

How long it stays on surfaces: Researchers have also discovered how long the coronavirus stays on surfaces, find out more here.

How it makes you sick: Scientists have figured out exactly how the coronavirus COVID-19 makes you sick, find out how here.

The human body fight: Developing research has been able to pinpoint exactly how the human body fights off coronavirus COVID-19, more can be found here.

Last updated: Mar 26, 2020 at 06:35 pm CDT