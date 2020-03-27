Here's the key coronavirus COVID-19 symptom nobody is talking about

As the coronavirus COVID-19 continues to spread, many people are undoubtedly watching out for the virus's symptoms.

One nurse in Kirkland has noticed a common symptom throughout every patient she has treated with COVID-19. This symptom has surprisingly not been reported as a common symptom. Chelsey Earnest, who works at the Life Care Center in Kirkland, Washington, recently spoke to CNN and stated that she has noticed that every patient who has tested for positive for COVID-19 has had red eyes.

Many of the commonly reported symptoms, according to the World Health Organization, are; dry cough, fever, tiredness, shortness of breath, aches/pains, sore throat, diarrhea, nausea, or a runny nose. Earnest said, " It's something that I witnessed in all of them. They have, like ... allergy eyes. The white part of the eye is not red. It's more like they have red eye shadow on the outside of their eyes. We've had patients that just had the red eyes as the only symptom that we saw and go to the hospital and pass away."

She continued, " I've even had the disaster medical control physician say, 'Do they have the red eyes?' And I will say yes. And he'll say, 'I'll find you a bed.' It's just something about this, the way that it affects these patients".

It should be noted that while red eyes can be an indicator that a person could have contracted COVID-19, it doesn't confirm that they indeed have the virus. Red eyes can be a result of many things, such as crying, allergies, and other sicknesses.

