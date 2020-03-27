Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
2K to bring 3 beloved franchises over to the Nintendo Switch this May

Jak Connor | Mar 27, 2020 at 12:31 am CDT (0 mins, 57 secs reading time)

Nintendo has just closed out its Nintendo Direct Mini, and throughout the presentation, it was revealed that Nintendo Switch users would be getting some classic 2K franchises to enjoy.

Nintendo has confirmed that they will be bringing three massive franchises from 2K games over to the Nintendo Switch. Those franchises are none other than all three of the remastered BioShock games; BioShock Remastered, BioShock 2 Remastered all apart of BioShock Infinite: The Complete Edition. This marks the first time BioShock has been playable on the handheld console, and it is no doubt a welcomed surprise for Nintendo Switch users.

2K and Nintendo have also confirmed that XCOM 2 Collection, which contains XCOM 2, four DLC packs, and the War of the Chosen expansion, will also be arriving on the Nintendo Switch. The final franchise might be the one everyone is excited for - Borderlands Legendary Collection. Yep, that's right. Borderlands is heading over to the Nintendo Switch. The Legendary Collection contains the following titles; Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition, Borderlands 2, and Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel. All three 2K franchises will be arriving on the Nintendo Switch on May 29th.

