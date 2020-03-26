Scientists working on coronavirus COVID-19 vaccine have amazing news

Scientists and researchers that are working on the coronavirus COVID-19 vaccine have some fantastic news to share

Scientists and researchers around the globe are currently working hard at understanding the genetic composition of the coronavirus COVID-19, and now some of these researchers can report back some amazing news.

At the moment, there are more than 20 separate vaccines in development for COVID-19, according to the World Health Organization. None of these vaccines are even close to being distributed out to the public; that reality is close to 18 months away if everything goes smoothly. Researchers are making progress almost every day with developing a vaccine, and most of that progress right now is in the understanding of how the virus works and if it mutates or not.

Scientists from the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory recently spoke to The Washington Post and stated that their findings indicated that COVID-19 wasn't mutating radically. Molecular geneticist Peter Thielen, said "That's a relatively small number of mutations for having passed through a large number of people. At this point, the mutation rate of the virus would suggest that the vaccine developed for SARS-CoV-2 would be a single vaccine, rather than a new vaccine every year like the flu vaccine."

According to the researcher's results, COVID-19 isn't mutating a whole bunch, which could mean that a single vaccine such as measles, or chickenpox vaccine could suffice. "I would expect a vaccine for coronavirus would have a similar profile to those vaccines. It's great news" said Thielen.

The researchers observed 1,000+ strains of the virus and only found that it altered in genetic code around four to ten times. These virus strains were sourced from the origin of the outbreak - Wuhan, China, and the virus strain that has infected United States citizens.

Stanley Perlman who works at the University of Iowa and Benjamin Neuman of Texas A&M University at Texarkana said, "Flu does have one trick up its sleeve that coronaviruses do not have - the flu virus genome is broken up into several segments, each of which codes for a gene. When two flu viruses are in the same cell, they can swap some segments, potentially creating a new combination instantly - this is how the H1N1 'swine' flu originated".

If you are interested in reading more about this subject, check out this link here.

Important Coronavirus COVID-19 Information

Medications: It has also been found that these medications can aggravate coronavirus cases, more on that can be found here.

How long it stays on surfaces: Researchers have also discovered how long the coronavirus stays on surfaces, find out more here.

How it makes you sick: Scientists have figured out exactly how the coronavirus COVID-19 makes you sick, find out how here.

The human body fight: Developing research has been able to pinpoint exactly how the human body fights off coronavirus COVID-19, more can be found here.

Warning: Here's a list of the warning signs that could mean you have contracted coronavirus COVID-19, follow this link here.