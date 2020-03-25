NVIDIA sees 50% surge in total gaming hours from its GeForce owners

There are more gamers sitting at home right now than ever before in the history of gaming, and NVIDIA is noticing that trend -- and benefiting from it now, and will do so even more in the future.

But now Bloomberg's Tai Kim has written a new article titled 'NVIDIA's Biggest Pleasant Surprise May Be Yet to Come', where he goes into the fact that NVIDIA is kinda flourishing over the coronavirus outbreak. In positive news about coronavirus, more gamers are at home, and more games are being played right now than pretty much ever before in the history of gaming.

NVIDIA's gaming segment (GeForce graphics cards) represents close to half of its revenue, so with more gamers playing games at home that is only a good thing for NVIDIA. Kim writes that NVIDIA management said they've seen a 50% surge in "total gaming hours from its installed base as many students and workers were staying-at-home".

Kim also notes that NVIDIA's other core business -- data centers, is "also humming, with usage of internet services rising as more people work from home". NVIDIA's data center business represents around 30% of its revenues, so with gaming and data center businesses both "humming" right now, this leads into the positive news about Ampere.

He's right -- I've been playing the hell out of Half-Life: Alyx (which stopped me from playing DOOM Eternal). My daughters are home from school and playing Fortnite here with my at work, too.

Last updated: Mar 25, 2020 at 07:54 pm CDT