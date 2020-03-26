Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
These images reveal the impact coronavirus COVID-19 has had on Earth

Satellites have revealed just how much of an impact the coronavirus has had on the world

Jak Connor | Mar 26, 2020 at 12:31 am CDT (2 mins, 40 secs reading time)

Images taken from satellites in space have revealed just how much the coronavirus COVID-19 has impacted society on a global level.

The images were taken using Maxar's WorldView satellites, and show how what was once extremely populated areas such as tourist hotspots, airports and malls have been turned into vacant lots. The people that would usually be seen in these images are practicing social distancing to make an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19, and ultimately wipe it out entirely.

Even though it might be somewhat eerie to look at what would originally be highly populated areas, there is some positives to pull out from these images. We can see that China has set up some testing facilities in Wuhan where the virus originated from, and also some coronavirus dedicated hospitals. Germany has also set up testing facilities as well as a soccer stadium in Sao Paolo Brazil is being converted into a hospital.

According to Maxar officials, "Maxar is scanning our recent satellite imagery for the construction of medical facilities in response to the coronavirus. These seem to be popping up slowly at hospitals, in/around sports facilities and other places. We expect to find more of these facilities being creating in the coming days/weeks."

These images reveal the impact coronavirus COVID-19 has had on Earth 02 | TweakTown.com
These images reveal the impact coronavirus COVID-19 has had on Earth 03 | TweakTown.com
These images reveal the impact coronavirus COVID-19 has had on Earth 04 | TweakTown.com
These images reveal the impact coronavirus COVID-19 has had on Earth 05 | TweakTown.com
These images reveal the impact coronavirus COVID-19 has had on Earth 06 | TweakTown.com
These images reveal the impact coronavirus COVID-19 has had on Earth 07 | TweakTown.com
These images reveal the impact coronavirus COVID-19 has had on Earth 08 | TweakTown.com
These images reveal the impact coronavirus COVID-19 has had on Earth 09 | TweakTown.com
These images reveal the impact coronavirus COVID-19 has had on Earth 10 | TweakTown.com
These images reveal the impact coronavirus COVID-19 has had on Earth 11 | TweakTown.com
These images reveal the impact coronavirus COVID-19 has had on Earth 12 | TweakTown.com

Important Coronavirus COVID-19 Information

Medications: It has also been found that these medications can aggravate coronavirus cases, more on that can be found here.

How long it stays on surfaces: Researchers have also discovered how long the coronavirus stays on surfaces, find out more here.

How it makes you sick: Scientists have figured out exactly how the coronavirus COVID-19 makes you sick, find out how here.

The human body fight: Developing research has been able to pinpoint exactly how the human body fights off coronavirus COVID-19, more can be found here.

Warning: Here's a list of the warning signs that could mean you have contracted coronavirus COVID-19, follow this link here.

