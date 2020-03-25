Scientists to use blood from coronavirus COVID-19 patients as a cure

Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
Scientists are planning on using blood from people who have recovered from COVID-19 as a possible antidote for future cases

Mar 25, 2020

Many hospitals around the United States are preparing for a massive influx of coronavirus patients, and New York City is currently the epicenter of the outbreak.

A new report has come out from Nature, stating that researchers are hoping to use blood from patients who have recovered from the coronavirus COVID-19 as a means of supplying antidotes to new patients. Scientists believe infusing new patients with blood from already recovered patients will help the hospitals not be overrun with new cases of COVID-19. The idea has already shown some promise in China and is also a known approach for treating past severe respiratory syndrome (SARS).

On March 23, the New York governor, Andrew Cuomo, said that "We think it shows promise" using convalescent plasma to help with the state's hospitalization response to the outbreak. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) also just announced that it's giving the green light for the emergency use of plasma for patients who need it. Two hospitals in New York, Mount Sinai, and Albert Einstein College of Medicine will begin using this plasma as early as next week.

Important Coronavirus COVID-19 Information

Medications: It has also been found that these medications can aggravate coronavirus cases, more on that can be found here.

How long it stays on surfaces: Researchers have also discovered how long the coronavirus stays on surfaces, find out more here.

How it makes you sick: Scientists have figured out exactly how the coronavirus COVID-19 makes you sick, find out how here.

The human body fight: Developing research has been able to pinpoint exactly how the human body fights off coronavirus COVID-19, more can be found here.

Warning: Here's a list of the warning signs that could mean you have contracted coronavirus COVID-19, follow this link here.

