The go-to drug to treat coronavirus COVID-19 might have side-effects

The anti-malaria drug that is being used to treat coronavirus COVID-19 might have some side effects

Jak Connor | Mar 25, 2020 at 12:28 am CDT (3 mins, 9 secs reading time)

A few days ago, we reported on scientists using an old anti-malaria drug to treat the coronavirus COVID-19. Now, reports are coming out that the drug might not be the go-to drug for treatment.

At the moment, there has been some studies on whether or not the anti-malaria drug called chloroquine, or hydroxychlorquine + azithromycin can treat COVID-19. Some reports have come out claiming that patients who have used chloroquine have seen positive results in their conditions, some have even claimed that the drug has "cured" them of the virus. President Donald Trump even announced his backing of the drug, saying it should be put in use "immediately".

Unfortunately, it has now been discovered that the paper the President cited on chloroquine being used on COVID-19 patients had a few missing components to it that would originally be included in a reputable study. Examples of those essential components are a larger sample size of patients, and the fact that several of the patients who received the drug actually had their conditions worsen over time, but that was left out of the end results.

It has also been discovered that chloroquine can have some severe side-effects when combined with other drugs that patients might already be taking. These side-effects could pose a massive health risk to those who have already gone out and begun to self-medicate. The side-effects that could be seen are; blurred vision, nausea, vomiting, cramps, headache, and diarrhea. The US National Library of Medicine has also linked hydroxychloroquine to convulsions and "mental changes".

Medications: It has also been found that these medications can aggravate coronavirus cases, more on that can be found here.

How long it stays on surfaces: Researchers have also discovered how long the coronavirus stays on surfaces, find out more here.

How it makes you sick: Scientists have figured out exactly how the coronavirus COVID-19 makes you sick, find out how here.

The human body fight: Developing research has been able to pinpoint exactly how the human body fights off coronavirus COVID-19, more can be found here.

Warning: Here's a list of the warning signs that could mean you have contracted coronavirus COVID-19, follow this link here.

