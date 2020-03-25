The go-to drug to treat coronavirus COVID-19 might have side-effects

The anti-malaria drug that is being used to treat coronavirus COVID-19 might have some side effects

A few days ago, we reported on scientists using an old anti-malaria drug to treat the coronavirus COVID-19. Now, reports are coming out that the drug might not be the go-to drug for treatment.

At the moment, there has been some studies on whether or not the anti-malaria drug called chloroquine, or hydroxychlorquine + azithromycin can treat COVID-19. Some reports have come out claiming that patients who have used chloroquine have seen positive results in their conditions, some have even claimed that the drug has "cured" them of the virus. President Donald Trump even announced his backing of the drug, saying it should be put in use "immediately".

Unfortunately, it has now been discovered that the paper the President cited on chloroquine being used on COVID-19 patients had a few missing components to it that would originally be included in a reputable study. Examples of those essential components are a larger sample size of patients, and the fact that several of the patients who received the drug actually had their conditions worsen over time, but that was left out of the end results.

It has also been discovered that chloroquine can have some severe side-effects when combined with other drugs that patients might already be taking. These side-effects could pose a massive health risk to those who have already gone out and begun to self-medicate. The side-effects that could be seen are; blurred vision, nausea, vomiting, cramps, headache, and diarrhea. The US National Library of Medicine has also linked hydroxychloroquine to convulsions and "mental changes".

