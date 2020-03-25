China is moving the coronavirus COVID-19 city of Wuhan out of lockdown

China is reportedly gradually moving the city of Wuhan out of lockdown as no new coronavirus COVID-19 cases have been detected in a week

Reports are now coming out that China is moving the city of Wuhan out of lockdown, but that doesn't mean things will go back to normal straight away.

According Chinese reports, new cases of COVID-19 haven't been found for almost a week now, giving hope to health officials across the country that the spread is now deteriorating. Chinese health officials are now putting in measures to make sure those who are out and about on the streets are fit and healthy to do so, and pose no risk to the general population.

The Hubei province's main city is Wuhan, and Wuhan won't go out of lockdown immediately - the process will be gradual one. BGR reports that health officials will be giving healthy person a QR code to represent whether or not they have been screened. The QR code will be color-based and the color green will represent those who have been deemed healthy, yellow for those who are yet to be confirmed and finally, red for those who are suspected of being infected.

