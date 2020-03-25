Coronavirus causes YouTube to globally reduce video quality to 480p
For 30 days all YouTube video quality will be reduced to just 480p, thanks coronavirus COVID-19
The coronavirus COVID-19 has caused many people to say in-doors, and with many people at home, forms of entertainment are getting unprecedented amounts of traffic - one of those forms of entertainment is YouTube.
Since people are distancing themselves socially, forms of entertainment such as YouTube are seeing high levels of traffic. It's no surprise that the world's most popular video site is seeing an increase, but now its gotten to a point where YouTube is going to have to decrease video quality globally to just 480p to deal with the increase in overall traffic.
Starting today, YouTube will be reducing every video's automatic quality setting down to 480p. Users can watch videos in higher quality, but they will have to manually change the quality of each video they watch. If you aren't sure how to do this, once you have clicked on a YouTube video, there is a cog icon located in the bottom right-hand side of the video. Click on the cog and select 'quality' then choose the resolution you wish to watch the YouTube video in.
