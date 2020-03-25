People are killing themselves on this coronavirus COVID-19 'treatment'

People around the world are dying as a result of self-medicating against the coronavirus COVID-19

Since the President of the United States, Donald Trump announced that hydroxychloroquine or chloroquine could be used as a means of treating coronavirus COVID-19, the drug has seen extreme popularity.

Controversial opinions have since come out about the drug, with some scientists claiming that the paper Trump cited wasn't backed by enough evidence to promote the use of the drug. Dr. Anthony Fauci, Trump's director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said during the same press conference when Trump promoted the drug that "you really can't make any definitive statement about it."

Even though Fauci attempted to downplay the statements that Trump made, this has still caused people to go out and try and purpose the chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine in droves. Nigerian authorities have now issued a warning over chloroquine after three people in their country have overdosed taking the drug. Now, just recently, a man in Arizona has died after taking what he thought was chloroquine. According to the man's wife, who spoke to NBC, "I saw it sitting on the back shelf and thought, 'Hey, isn't that the stuff they're talking about on TV?'. We were afraid of getting sick"

NBC reports that the couple is both in their 60's, and that the wife saw the name chloroquine and recognized it as the COVID-19 protective drug. In an effort to not contract COVID-19 and protect themselves, the couple decided to take the chloroquine and mix it with some liquid and drink it. Within 20 minutes, both fell the man, and his wife became extremely sick. The woman vomited and felt dizzy and is in critical care. The man started having respiratory problems, and was rushed to the emergency room where he died shortly after.

It was later discovered that the drug the man and woman ingested wasn't the medical variant of chloroquine, but instead, it was chloroquine phosphate a drug used to treat parasites for fish.

