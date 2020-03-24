Coronavirus COVID-19 expected to overrun hospitals, check yours here

This week will not be a good week for the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19, or at least that's what US Surgeon general Jerome Adams said this past Monday on NBC's The Today Show.

With now 35,000 people around the United States infected with COVID-19, we are most likely going to see a massive influx of patients who are discovering they have contracted the virus. Those patients will need to go to the hospital to begin isolation and treatment, but how many patients can a hospital take before it is overrun? A team of data scientists, engineers, and other experts have created a tool that answers that question, its called COVID Act Now, and it could, in fact, be a little scary.

COVID Act Now is an interactive website that allows users to monitor their state's current hospital situation in comparison to how many infected people there are. The idea behind this website is that it will be able to provide an estimation for when COVID-19 patients will overwhelm state hospitals, and give people time to act accordingly. According to the website creator, "We built this tool to answer critically important questions such as: What will the impact be in my region be and when can I expect it? How long until my hospital system is under severe pressure? What is my menu of interventions, and how will they address the spread of Coronavirus?".

Above is an image of the estimated New York hospitalizations over time. The data indicates that even if social distancing is implemented, there will still be a little less then 200,000 COVID-19-related hospitalizations. This number clearly outweighs the total number of hospital beds that are in New York. The steep red peak seen in the middle of the graph shows what the expected hospitalizations will be if "no action" is taken. At the very peak of the graph, the data indicates that there will be 426,245 hospitalizations by April 12th.

If you are interested in checking out the website yourself to see your own state's hospitalization predictions, a link can be found here.

