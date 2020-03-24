These warning signs could mean you have coronavirus COVID-19

With the coronavirus COVID-19 spreading across the globe, people are no doubt beginning to worry about whether or not they have contracted the virus.

If you are one of these people, here is a list of the warning signs that could categorize as early symptoms. Contracting the virus is terribly easy, it can be picked up off surfaces (see how long for different kinds of surfaces) and through respiratory droplets from an infected person, either sneezing or coughing. Before getting into the early warning signs for the virus, please take the time to check out these six different ways you can protect yourself from catching the virus in the first place. Stay safe.

If you are suspecting you have caught the virus, symptoms will be as follows; sore throat, dry cough, fever, tiredness, aches and pains, and possibly diarrhea, nausea, or a runny nose. It should be noted that having any of these symptoms could also indicate that you might have a different kind of infection, such as the flu, and doesn't necessarily confirm that you have COVID-19, specifically.

Health officials are also reporting that anosmia, which is a loss of sense of smell is quite common throughout patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, and have been confirmed to have COVID-19 and no other respiratory diseases. Doctors from the American Academy of Otolaryngology released a statement about the recent findings, and asked healthcare officials to add 'anosmia' to the list of screening symptoms.

Here's the statement: "Anecdotal evidence is rapidly accumulating from sites around the world that anosmia and dysgeusia are significant symptoms associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. Anosmia, in particular, has been seen in patients, ultimately testing positive for the coronavirus with no other symptoms. We propose that these symptoms be added to the list of screening tools for possible COVID-19 infection."

"Anosmia, hyposmia, and dysgeusia in the absence of other respiratory disease such as allergic rhinitis, acute rhinosinusitis, or chronic rhinosinusitis should alert physicians to the possibility of COVID-19 infection and warrant serious consideration for self-isolation and testing of these individuals."

To back up the findings regarding the anosmia symptom, the ENTUK has released a statement saying, "There is already good evidence from South Korea, China, and Italy that significant numbers of patients with proven COVID-19 infection have developed anosmia/hyposmia. In Germany, it is reported that more than 2 in 3 confirmed cases have anosmia. In South Korea, where testing has been more widespread, 30% of patients testing positive have had anosmia as their major presenting symptom in otherwise mild cases." To read the full statement, click on this link here.

If you have any of these symptoms, it's best to contact a health official and seek medical advice from a professional near you.

Important Coronavirus COVID-19 Information

Medications: It has also been found that these medications can aggravate coronavirus cases, more on that can be found here.

How long it stays on surfaces: Researchers have also discovered how long the coronavirus stays on surfaces, find out more here.

How it makes you sick: Scientists have figured out exactly how the coronavirus COVID-19 makes you sick, find out how here.

The human body fight: Developing research has been able to pinpoint exactly how the human body fights off coronavirus COVID-19, more can be found here.