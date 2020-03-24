Scientists wage war against coronavirus COVID-19 with measles vaccine

Scientists are currently on the hunt for finding the best form of vaccine to battle the now rampant coronavirus COVID-19.

The latest vaccine to be thrown into the mix is an existing measles vaccine. According to a report by KDKA, scientists at the University of Pittsburgh's Center for Vaccine Research have genetically modified an already established measles vaccine with some genetic material from the coronavirus COVID-19. The hope behind this modification is that the vaccine will prevent the virus' cells latching onto host cells, thus preventing the spread of the virus.

At the moment, the World Health Organization has said that there are currently 20 experimental COVID-19 vaccines in development. The first US company to announce a vaccine for the virus was in development was Moderna, following that announcement was another US company called Novavax. Now, scientists around the world are working endlessly to make progress in developing a vaccine. Unfortunately, the expected release date for a publicly available vaccine is still likely to be around 18 months away.

