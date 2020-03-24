NASA aims its supercomputer power directly at coronavirus COVID-19

NASA has announced that they will be aiming its supercomputer power directly at uncovering the mysteries behind the coronavirus COVID-19.

The White House announced a new initiative to team up NASA, the National Science Foundation, and a bunch of Department of Energy laboratories. The goal behind this initiative is to dedicate computing resources towards battling the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak. According to NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine, who posted to his personal Twitter account, "I'm proud that NASA is lending our supercomputing expertise to assist in the global fight against COVID-19. For more than six decades the agency has used its expertise to take on challenges that have benefited people worldwide in unexpected ways."

The White House stated that researchers who are currently working on different projects regarding COVID-19 would be able to apply to use the supercomputing power. The supercomputers will crunch the numbers needed for these projects to be completed, which in turn, will then speed up the battle against the COVID-19 spread. Michael Kratsios, U.S. Chief Technology Officer, said, "America is coming together to fight COVID-19, and that means unleashing the full capacity of our world-class supercomputers to rapidly advance scientific research for treatments and a vaccine."

Important Coronavirus COVID-19 Information

Medications: It has also been found that these medications can aggravate coronavirus cases, more on that can be found here.

How long it stays on surfaces: Researchers have also discovered how long the coronavirus stays on surfaces, find out more here.

How it makes you sick: Scientists have figured out exactly how the coronavirus COVID-19 makes you sick, find out how here.

The human body fight: Developing research has been able to pinpoint exactly how the human body fights off coronavirus COVID-19, more can be found here.