Folding@Home is now the world's largest supercomputer at 470 petaFLOPS

The public donated so much CPU/GPU resources that Folding@Home is now the world's largest supercomputer

In early March, the team behind the Folding@Home project dedicated the public's power to uncover the mysteries of the coronavirus COVID-19.

If you aren't sure what Folding@Home is, it's a computing project run by a team at Stanford University. The premise of Folding@Home is that PC users around the world can dedicate spare CPU/GPU computational resources to the project, which will then fuel its purpose, and in this case, its purpose is to explore the mystery behind the coronavirus COVID-19. The donated computational power the project receives goes toward researchers who are looking at the molecular structures, and who are attempting to understand its properties.

Greg Bowman, the Director of Folding@home, has taken to his personal Twitter account to announce that Folding@Home "has over 470 petaFLOPS of compute power. To put that in perspective, that's more than 2x the peak performance of the Summit super computer!". Bowman then followed up by saying, "I think that makes @foldingathome the largest super computer in the world, and we're trying to bring the whole thing to bear on #Covid_19. We can't guarantee what the results will be but man is this a cool opportunity!"

Bowman posted another update of what Folding@Home has achieved, and below, you will be able to see Folding@Home's first glimpse of the COVID-19 spike protein. If you are after any more COVID-19 information, check out the links below.

