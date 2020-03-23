Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
Animal Crossing: New Horizons conquers UK sales charts

Animal Crossing smashes franchise sales records in the UK, becoming the best-selling game in the series

Derek Strickland | Mar 23, 2020

Don't let it's cute and demure nature fool you: Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a beast that's already dominating sales charts.

Nintendo's new enamoring Animal Crossing Switch game has come swinging out of the gate. Tom Nook's island adventure has conquered the UK physical game sales charts with megaton numbers that dwarf all previous games in the franchise. According to the Gfk Top Ten charts, Animal Crossing: New Horizons is the best-selling physical game in the UK for the week ending March 21. In just one day of availability, Animal Crossing stole the lead.

We don't have exact sales figures for color or contrast, but Gfk says New Horizons outsold New Leaf by more than 300%. It's the best- and fastest-selling Animal Crossing game in the UK to date. Bear in mind this only includes physical sales and it's only for the UK region. Total combined sales could be far higher as the entire world battens down the hatches amid COVID-19 and needs something bright and sunny to distract it.

Nintendo will likely roll out a press release with celebratory figures here soon, so keep an eye out for that.

But for now it's safe to say that Animal Crossing is a whole new best in terms of sales, and it's the perfect game for an otherwise imperfect time.

Derek Strickland

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Derek Strickland

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

