GOG offers 27 free games in its new Stay at Home game bundle

If you're stuck at home here's a list of disaster / end of the world movies you should watch, and if you have a VR headset then you really need to grab Half-Life: Alyx which unlocks on March 23 -- but GOG is stepping up with a new Stay at Home game bundle, too.

GOG has announced its new Stay at Home game bundle that includes a huge 27 free games, with GOG.com explaining: "Even if the sun is shining and the flowers have already started to bloom where you live, health and safety are on everybody's mind right now. Closing the shades and playing video games can be one of the good ways to relax and pass the time when you stay at home. We're here to help you choose your next great adventure with this selection of free games from our catalogue and a massive Spring Sale running until March 30th".

Not only does GOG have 27 games for free with its Stay at Home game bungle, but they also have their huge Spring sale on right now which has some great games on the cheap. These games include XCOM 2, Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice, Dragon Age: Origins, Stardew Valley, and more.