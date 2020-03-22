GOG offers 27 free games in its new Stay at Home game bundle
GOG offers up an awesome collection of 27 free games in its new Stay at Home bundle
If you're stuck at home here's a list of disaster / end of the world movies you should watch, and if you have a VR headset then you really need to grab Half-Life: Alyx which unlocks on March 23 -- but GOG is stepping up with a new Stay at Home game bundle, too.
GOG has announced its new Stay at Home game bundle that includes a huge 27 free games, with GOG.com explaining: "Even if the sun is shining and the flowers have already started to bloom where you live, health and safety are on everybody's mind right now. Closing the shades and playing video games can be one of the good ways to relax and pass the time when you stay at home. We're here to help you choose your next great adventure with this selection of free games from our catalogue and a massive Spring Sale running until March 30th".
Not only does GOG have 27 games for free with its Stay at Home game bungle, but they also have their huge Spring sale on right now which has some great games on the cheap. These games include XCOM 2, Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice, Dragon Age: Origins, Stardew Valley, and more.
- Akalabeth: World of Doom
- Alder's Blood Prologue
- Beneath a Steel Sky
- Bio Menace
- Builders of Egypt: Prologue
- Cayne
- Doomdark's revenge
- Eschalon: Book I
- Flight of the Amazon Queen
- GWENT: The Witcher Card Game
- Hello Neighbor Alpha Version
- Jill of the Jungle: The Complete Trilogy
- Legend of Keepers: Prologue
- The Lords of Midnight
- Lure of the Temptress
- Overload - Playable Teaser
- Postal: Classic and Uncut
- Sang-Froid: Tales of Werewolves
- Shadow Warrior Classic Complete
- Stargunner
- Sunrider: Mask of Arcadius
- Teenagent
- Treasure Adventure Game
- Tyrian 2000
- Ultima 4: Quest of the Avatar
- Ultima World of Adventure 2: Martian Dreams
- Worlds of Ultima: The Savage Empire
Similar News
- GOG now has the best refund policy in gaming
- Xmas Deals at GoodOffer24: Extra 20% OFF Antivirus + FREE Windows 10
- CDPR kills Gwent on consoles, will be discontinued in June 2020
- Black Friday at GoodOffer24: Windows 10 Pro for just $10.62 and more
- Spring promotion: Windows 10 Pro key $10.55 + Office 2019 Pro $33.96
- > NEXT STORY: Here's a list of the best Apocalyptic/End of the World movies
- < PREVIOUS STORY: F1 cancelled, drivers will instead play on the PC and stream online