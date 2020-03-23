6 ways to protect yourself from coronavirus COVID-19 at home and work

Take the necessary steps to ensure you are protecting yourself from the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak

As the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak spreads around the world, people at both home and work need to take the necessary precautions to protect themselves.

If you are in a community where the coronavirus is beginning to take hold, these are the six official steps to ensure you are providing safe measures for yourself against the virus. These six simple steps can be applied for people that are already quarantining themselves at home, as well as for people who are still going to work throughout the week. These steps come from the official Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) YouTube Channel.

So how do you contract the coronavirus COVID-19? According to Tom Chiller, MD, MPHTM at the CDC says that the virus can be mainly contracted from person-to-person through respiratory droplets when an infected person sneezes or coughs. Non-infected persons can pick up these droplets with their hands, mouths, or even inhaling them into the lungs. So, what do you do to minimize your chances?

The 6 Steps:

Wash your hands: Make sure to keep washing your hands often, and also make sure you are using soap and water when doing this. It is also advised to make sure the hand washing process is at least 20 seconds long to ensure that a full clean is being done. The CDC also advise people to use hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.

Social Distancing: The CDC recommends people to stay socially distance themselves from others. Doing this will minimize the chance of both contracting the virus and passing it onto others. It is also advised to not leave the house unless it is necessary, quarantining yourself at home as much as possible reduces the spread of the virus as less people are in contact with each other.

Avoid other general sicknesses: At the moment it's hard to tell who actually has COVID-19, and who has the general flu. So, its advised to avoid anyone who is sick for as you could contract COVID-19, or potentially give the already sick person a case of COVID-19 if you happened to be carrier not showing symptoms. The CDC also recommends that if you are sick to stay home and not leave the house, and only leave if you are requiring medical care.

Cover coughs and sneezes: The CDC says that all coughs and sneezes should be covered with tissues or the inside of your elbow. Doing this minimizes the spread of the virus as droplets from coughs or sneezes can land on surfaces that someone else could touch shortly after.

Facemask: According to the video, the only people that should be wearing facemasks are people who are already sick, or people who are caring for someone that is sick. There is no need to mass purchase facemasks, and doing this actually takes facemasks away from the people who need it.

Clean surfaces: Make sure to clean and disinfect surfaces that are frequently touched. This rule applies for people at home and work. So, any surface such as a kitchen counter, or the coffee machine in the office should be cleaned regularly as these are the surfaces that would most likely be the nesting grounds for the virus jumping to unsuspecting hosts.

These guidelines will only stop the spread of COVID-19 if everyone practices them, and not practising them put not only yourself, but your community members at risk. The people who are at the highest risk of having a deadly case of COVID-19 if contracted are older adults, and people who already have severe chronic medical conditions. Please consider these people, and your wider community, and ultimately contributing to safe public health system.

