'Ninja Robots' deployed to battle coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic

Thailand has deployed 'ninja robots' to assist in the constant battle against the coronavirus COVID-19

In times of need, humanity looks upon technology to assist them, and what better way to get some help than with some robots?

Amidst the coronavirus outbreak that is taking hold across the globe, Thailand has deployed a new level of assistance to help fight the battle. Reports have indicated that Thailand has deployed all-black robots that are designed to assist healthcare professionals in monitoring patients throughout their recovery. The robots have been deployed to take the load of front-line doctors who, at the moment, have their work cut out for them.

Countries around the world are fearing that healthcare professionals such as nurses and doctors could eventually become infected with COVID-19, which would then result in the healthcare system blocking up. The idea behind the robots is that doctors and nurses will be able to place a robot in a patient's room and communicate with the patient through the robot. Ruling out any chance of the doctor or nurse contracting the virus.

Viboon Sangveraphunsiri, of Chulalongkorn University, spoke to AFP news agency and said that engineers are currently working on different forms of these robots to take up menial tasks such as disinfecting rooms and bringing food/medicine to patients.

